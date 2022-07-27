New exhibit on Carl Reiner coming to the National Comedy Center

The National Comedy Center is honoring comedy legend Carl Reiner with new exhibit

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new multimedia exhibit will debut at the National Comedy Center in Jamestown honoring legendary comedian Carl Reiner.

The exhibit will have its ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, July 27 at 8:15 with his children Annie, Rob, and Lucas Reiner in attendance.

The public is more than welcome to come to the event and tickets can be purchased on the Chautauqua Institute website.

Joining his children at the event will be host Pat Hazell who was a writer for Seinfeld, and a Tonight Show veteran.

The event is said to be a one-of-a-kind evening of laughter, reflecting on Reiner’s remarkable seven-decade career as a writer, director, producer, author, and performer.

“Carl Reiner’s comedic legacy is unmatched,” stated National Comedy Center Executive Director Journey Gunderson. “His distinctive wit and remarkable talent enabled him to take the ordinary and transform it into indelible and timeless comedy, influencing generations of artists, and entertaining millions. From Your Show of Shows and The Dick Van Dyke Show, to his inimitably funny collaborations with Mel Brooks on the 2,000 Year Old Man, to his beloved comedy films, Reiner built a body of work that is a testament to his creative genius, and the power of comedy to inspire us, enliven us — and touch the human spirit. We are proud that our nation’s first cultural institution dedicated to comedy developed and opened with Carl Reiner’s blessing, and we are honored that his legacy will live on as an enduring anchor of the National Comedy Center’s work.”

Visitors can come see items donated by the Reiner family such as rare creative papers, scripts and artifacts spanning Reiner’s seven-decade career in comedy as a writer, director, producer, author and performer. The National Comedy Center became home to Reiner's archives in 2021.

The Carl Reiner Department of Archives and Preservation has been the central hub for all archival and preservation work within the Comedy Center..

The exhibit will officially be open to the public during regular museum visits on July 1 and run throughout 2022. It is included with admission to The National Comedy Center museum.

National Comedy Center members receive free admission to the Reiner exhibit and entire museum year-round.