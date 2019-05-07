BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two Buffalo police officers are ready to take the music world by storm.

Officers Moe Badger and Mike Norwood Jr. have released a new song titled "Different" under the artist name of "The Singing Cops" on streaming platforms Spotify and Apple Music.

The officers, also known as Buffalo's Bad Boys, first came to the spotlight when a downtown Buffalo restaurant worker recorded them singing.

Soon thereafter, "The Ellen Show" came knocking and featured the officers and their organization C.O.P.S.S. (Children Overcoming Police Stereotypes Through Sports).

Officers Badger and Norwood have had several singing engagements around Western New York following the national spotlight.

