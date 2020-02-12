Buffalo's Cami Clune makes 'The Voice' top 9

Buffalo native Cami Clune is moving on to the next round of "The Voice."

Clune returned to the national stage Tuesday night and was saved by her coach Kelly Clarkson, making the top nine and moving on to next week's live shows.

Each coach had two people move on automatically; the person who got the highest votes from the public, and the person they wanted to save for the semi-finals.

2 On Your Side spoke with Clune after the show ended and asked if she thinks she will be able to win the competition.

"Honestly yeah! I mean it's crazy to think about," Clune said. "It went from millions of people to 80 to 40 and now we're on top nine so it's just wild."

You can watch Clune's next performance and vote for her Monday night on NBC and Channel 2.