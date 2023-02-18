Buffalonian Alphonso Walker Jr. makes his debut as guest star on 'Law & Order'

Alphonso Walker Jr. is a graduate of McKinley High School and Daemen University. He spoke with 2 On Your Side about his career, and he said no matter what he does, he keeps Buffalo close to his heart.

"I love my city. We've been through so much. It's so heavy there right now, but today was like a win for us, for all of us," Walker said Thursday, before the episode aired. "And it didn't even happen yet, it isn't even 8 yet, you know what I mean? But I just feel so blessed and so honored to be able to say that I'm from that place, that I'm from Buffalo, and to have that support, there's nothing like having that support, I promise you."