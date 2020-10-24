Buffalo teacher hopes his art exhibit inspires students

Some of Sean Witucki's work is on display at Meibohm Fine Arts in East Aurora. There are more than 40 paintings with landscapes, still life and figurative works.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — A local painter who is also a Buffalo teacher has a solo exhibition of what can be called beauty and love, and he hopes it inspires students.

Some of Sean Witucki's work is on display at Meibohm Fine Arts in East Aurora. There are more than 40 paintings; landscapes, still lifes, and some figurative works.

Witucki calls it a labor of love. Since students are learning remotely, this is a way to bring them inside a museum from home.

"We need more beauty in our lives," he said. "We look at the news, we look at everything, and it's always difficult to watch. Hopefully, this can bring some beauty and make things pleasant to watch."

Witucki is a drawing/painting teacher at Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts. His exhibit is called "Gratia Dei," which is Latin for "Grace of God."

"I can show the beauty that I see that many people might not see," Witucki said.

"And by looking at these works, they can start to discover things, and as they start to discover things in the work, they can discover it in life."