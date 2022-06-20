The event is free, and there are no tickets or reservations required.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Style Garden Art Sale returns this weekend on the front lawn of the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.

Hours are Saturday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free, and there are no tickets or reservations required.

The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens are located at 2655 South Park Avenue in Buffalo. If you would like to visit the gardens while you are there, e-tickets are recommended as walk-ins may be turned away if capacity has been reached.

Vendors are selling nature-themed items in a variety of mediums, such as woodwork, ceramics, and metalwork.

There will also be live music and food trucks.

The sale is organized by Gardens Buffalo Niagara, whose mission is to create more vibrant and colorful communities.