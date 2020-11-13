Buffalo singing cops to be featured and honored on People's Choice Awards

“Buffalo’s singing cops would like to thank everyone for all of the continued support," Badger and Norwood Jr. said in a statement.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's singing cops, Officers Moe Badger and Michael Norwood Jr., will once again be in the national spotlight this weekend.

Badger and Norwood Jr. will be featured and honored on the 2020 People's Choice Awards for using their music to connect with the community through their performances and their youth program C.O.P.S.S.

In addition to their appearance on the show, C.O.P.S.S. will be honoring a local college student with their annual scholarship at the Math, Science & Technology Preparatory School on Friday November 13, 2020.

“Buffalo’s singing cops would like to thank everyone for all of the continued support," Badger and Norwood Jr. said in a statement.

The 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards will air Sunday November 15, 2020 at 9 p.m.

Last year, the duo appeared on the Ellen Show.

