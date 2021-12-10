Buffalo's Singing Cops to compete on Season 33 of 'The Amazing Race'

Buffalo Police officers Moe Badger and Michael Norwood Jr. are seen in the trailer for Season 33, which was released Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police officers Moe Badger and Michael Norwood Jr., also known as as the Singing Cops, have become nationwide stars since a viral video early in 2019 put them on the map.

Now they're going worldwide.

Badger announced Friday afternoon on Instagram that they will be on Season 33 of "The Amazing Race," which starts Jan. 5.

"Well @ifbbpro_mnorwood01 and I told you guys we had some big news coming up, well here it is; more details to come stay tuned. January 5th we will be contestants on @theamazingrace representing our great city of Buffalo, New York," Badger said in the post.

They are seen in the trailer for next season, which was also released Friday. The duo make their first appearance at the 1-minute, 11-second mark in the YouTube video below:

Not long after video of Badger and Norwood went viral, showing them singing in a downtown Buffalo restaurant, they drew national attention. They both got inbox messages on Facebook from "The Ellen Show" producers, leading to an appearance that spring.

"They did an interview with us via Skype, then they said we want you to come on the show," said Badger, who said he thought his singing career ended when he became a police officer.

Then came news that Badger and Norwood signed a contract with a Entertainment One for their own TV sitcom. The duo told 2 On Your Side it would be a comedy.

"It's really surreal," Norwood said. "I wake up sit on edge of bed and I feel like I am living in a dream because this is something we never asked for it just came about."