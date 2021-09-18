New book by Buffalo News editorial cartoonist Adam Zyglis celebrates city

Zyglis is mostly known for his political cartoons, but the Western New York native wanted to create a love letter to Buffalo, in the form of his illustrations.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — You probably have seen his work in The Buffalo News over the years, but editorial cartoonist Adam Zyglis celebrated a personal achievement on Friday night.

He was at Seneca One for a book signing.

Zyglis is mostly known for his political cartoons, but the Western New York native wanted to create a love letter to Buffalo, in the form of his illustrations.

"Editorial cartooning is kind of like a negative critical art form where you're kind of criticizing in order to move forward," Zyglis said. "But this was kind of like a break to kind of make some positive humor, and make humor to bring us together in a way, so it kind of tapped into something that I've been itching to kind of get at for a while."

His newly published book is called "You Know You're from Buffalo If ..." and you can find it online at retailers such as Amazon.