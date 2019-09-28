BUFFALO, N.Y. — What's called the Greatest Show and Tell happened on Saturday: the Buffalo Mini Maker Faire.

The maker movement event showcases invention, innovation, creativity and resourcefulness for kids of all ages, and it gives a platform to people who love learning and showing-off what they can do.

Saturday's event featured adult and child tech enthusiasts, crafters, tinkerers, artisans, hobbyists, engineers and more.

