BUFFALO, N.Y. — Where the Outer Harbor has turned green with the luck of the Irish for the 39th annual Buffalo Irish Festival.

This year is the first year in its new location, further down Fuhrmann Boulevard.

You'll get the chance to check out Irish food, music, dancing, and even cultural organizations you can be a part of throughout the year.

"So when you stop in, you can find a club that perhaps you'd like to participate in. There's an annual trip to Ireland raffle that the Buffalo Irish Center is running, so maybe they can buy a ticket for that too," said Mary Heneghan, chairwoman of the Buffalo Irish Center.

The Irish Festival continues from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

RELATED: Elmwood Festival of the Arts takes over avenue this weekend

RELATED: 11th annual Egyptian Festival gets going in Northtowns

RELATED: Buffalo Wing Festival makes bold addition: ranch dressing