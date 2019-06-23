BUFFALO, N.Y. — The first Black Music Month Conference Awards began Saturday night in the Queen City.

The weekend event at the Millennium Hotel featured local awards and a red carpet affair before the big acts hit the stage.

"The most exciting thing about it is to really educate our community on what's new in the community and in the industry right now," said Sheila Brown, the owner of WUFO. "The industry is really going through a lot of changes so we have some amazing workshops."

Added Mayor Byron Brown: "It' bringing artists to Buffalo from all across the country to expose people to their music and to talk about the rich history and legacy of black music in this country. "

There will be a gospel brunch, workshops and an awards ceremony on Sunday.

