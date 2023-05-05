Buffalo History Tours bringing murder mystery dinner to RiverWorks

The GLF Grain Mill Murder Mystery will take place May - June.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready to dust off your detective skills. Buffalo History Tours is bringing a murder mystery dinner to RiverWorks next month.

The GLF Grain Mill Murder Mystery will transport attendees back in time to Irish grain scoopers' labor strike against their bosses in 1899. And while the Buffalo community gathers for a labor meeting, a murder takes place.

Teams will meet characters before a buffet dinner at Buffalo RiverWorks. When they return to the grain elevators, it is the scene of a crime.

Players will gather clues, interview suspects, and outsmart a lead detective.

A prize will be awarded to one team picked from the teams that guess the killer correctly.

The murder mystery nights will take place Fridays starting May 5 through June 16.