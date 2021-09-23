Buffalo Heritage Carousel at Canalside added to national group's registry

The National Carousel Association recognized the carousel for the restoration work, and for creating a destination for tourists and locals alike.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was some special recognition for the Buffalo Heritage Carousel over at Canalside.

The National Carousel Association is holding its annual conference in Rochester this weekend, so delegates from the organization decided to stop by Buffalo on Thursday to welcome the heritage carousel into its registry.

Part of that honor is for the restoration work, and for creating a destination for tourists and locals alike.

"I have people who have made Buffalo their destination from the West Coast to the East Coast, and the East Coast to the West Coast. I have people who called me from the road, asking me how late we're going to be open, because this is where they're stopping in Buffalo," according to Carima El-Behairy, the director of operations for the Buffalo Heritage Carousel.

The Heritage Carousel has already had 76,000 riders in its first 14 weeks of being open.