Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival announces lineup for 2022

The festival's ninth edition will take place Aug. 19-25 at Dipson Theatres’ Eastern Hills Cinema.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival is returning for its ninth edition next week and ahead of the start of the event, the festival has announced the full slate of films.

The film festival will take place Aug.19 - 25 at Dipson Theatres’ Eastern Hills Cinema in Eastern Hills Mall and will feature 20 films and 40 short films from here in Buffalo to around the world.

According to the film festival, there will be eight world premieres, seven New York premieres, two festival premiers, and three Western New York premieres.

Films being shown include:

"Bashira," a horror film shot in Buffalo

"Guns of Eden"

"Pact Vengeance"

"Showdown in Yesteryear"

"Mask of the Devil"

"Shifted"

"The Profane Exhibit"

"Galaxy Warriors"

"Little Green People," which was produced locally

"Chicken House"

"The Creeping"

"The Marshmallow Mystery Tour"

"Lunamancer"

A few local filmmakers are expected to attend the festival, including Richard Fysh who's known for "What You Can’t Promise," Kristen Skeet, and Tyler Cheman who did "Little Green People," and the September Brothers who are known for "Skeleton Xylophone."

Tickets and more information about the festival is available on the Buffalo Dream Fantastice Film Festival website.