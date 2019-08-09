BUFFALO, N.Y. — The first Bills game of the season meant that Bills Mafia was out in force on Sunday.

The third-annual Game Day Bar Crawl by Step Out Buffalo brought out Bills fans decked in their best garb at over a dozen local bars and restaurants.

And this year's award for best-dressed Bills fan went to a fellow now dubbed as Farmer Bill.

"I saw these at a tailgate," Mike Gentile said. "I haven't missed a home game in six years, and I saw these at a tailgate, and I'm like, 'I gotta have them.' So I bought them. Well, my mother bought them. I got the hat, and here I am."

