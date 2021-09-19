Bills block party returns to Chippewa Street

The event was created during the COVID pandemic so people could celebrate outside, but it was such a hit some local businesses brought it back.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills block party is back this year, and once again Chippewa Street is being transformed when the Bills are on the road.

The event was created during the COVID pandemic so people could celebrate outside, but it was such a hit some local businesses are bringing it back for four road games. 'Playoffs On The Patios' is now being called Bills Block Parties on Chippewa. Sunday was the first game that Bills fans could enjoy.

Soho, 67 West, Rec Room, Local Kitchen & Bar, Buffalo Taphouse, and Bottoms UP are hosting the viewing parties with their new event company.

“Last year's Playoffs On The Patios was a huge success.” Chris Ring, partner at Rec Room said, “Hundreds of people came to Chippewa for a great game day experience.

"Now that everyone on the block has reopened we wanted to create some opportunities that can give all the businesses down here a little extra boost in business after being closed for so long and we couldn’t think of a better way to do that than by hosting these Bills Block parties.”

The block party costs $10 for standing room or general admission. Tables for 10 people can also be reserved for a higher price. If you aren't vaccinated, restaurant owners strongly encourage you to wear a mask.

You must be 21 years or older to participate. There is no charge to go into the bars and restaurants.

The upcoming Chippewa Street block party events include:

Sunday, October 10 vs. Kansas City, gates open at 4 p.m.

Sunday, November 14 vs. New York Jets, gates open at 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, December 26 vs. New England, gates open at 11:30 a.m.