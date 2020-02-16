BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Audubon Society is holding a special family event Sunday night at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.

From 6 to 8 p.m. Buffalo Audubon will have a variety of hands-on activities for everyone to enjoy at the administration building. But that's not all, a few critters will also make a cameo Sunday night.

And if you're feeling hungry, there will be food from Fat Bob's Smokehouse, gourmet popcorn from What's Pop-in, free samples from Lactalis and more.

Audubon members, don't forget to bring your valid member ID, members receive member pricing Sunday night.

General admission tickets to Lumagination are $15.50 for adults, $14 for seniors and students, and $7 for kids between ages 3 and 12. Kids under 2 get in free.

This year's Lumagination theme is Mysterious Minerals, focusing on all of the little facets of the earth and minerals. It will include salt caves, wood sculptures, stones, crystals, and much more.

All activities are included with admission to Lumagination.

