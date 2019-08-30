BUFFALO, N.Y. — The summer might be winding down, but public art keeps going up.

The Albright-Knox Art Gallery announced that Buffalo artist Hillary Waters is working on a new mural at 244 Dewitt Street, on the city's west side. It will be the next addition to the museum’s Public Art Initiative.

The museum says it partnered with Gardens Buffalo Niagara for the piece, which will serve as a year-round reminder of the of Garden Walk Buffalo weekend.

It was also a collaborative work. During the Garden Walk Buffalo weekend, the museum said that Waters "engaged with 300 to 500 people" to create prints of local plants. Those prints will be used to create the graphic template for the mural.

"Participants arranged local foliage on cyanotype paper that, when exposed to sunlight, preserves an object’s shape on a blue background." Albright-Knox said in a statement.

"Each participant had the opportunity to make two prints of a plant of their choice; one print was for the participant to keep, and one was given to the artist to inform the mural’s content."

RELATED: The complete guide to public art in Buffalo and Western New York

RELATED: Mark Twain, John T. Lewis mural unveiled on Hertel Avenue

RELATED: How to get the best photos at Buffalo's most Instagram-able places