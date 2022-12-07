Bruce Springsteen is coming to Buffalo in 2023

Springsteen and The E Street Band will perform at the KeyBank Center on March 23.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Boss is coming to Buffalo this spring.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will perform at the KeyBank Center on March 23.

Springsteen and The E Street Band's stop in Buffalo is part of their 2023 international tour, which includes 31 stops in the U.S.

Tickets for the U.S. shows will start to go on sale over the course of two weeks, starting on Wednesday, July 20.

People wanting to see Springsteen perform in Buffalo will be able to buy tickets beginning Wednesday, July 27 at 10 a.m. for Verified Fan Onsale. Verified Fan Onsale will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. General ticket sales will start at 3 p.m. that day for any tickets that may remain.

Registering to become a Ticketmaster Verified Fan Onsale on the Ticketmaster website.

Springsteen and The E Street Band 2020 album "Letter To You" marked the first time they recorded live together in decades.