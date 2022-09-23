Borderland Festival raised over $20,000 for local organizations

Borderland Music Festival raised over $20,000 to donate to Friends of Knox Farm State Park and over $2,000 for the Rural Outreach Center.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local music festival raised thousands of dollars for local organizations.

Borderland Music Festival says they raised over $20,000 to donate to Friends of Knox Farm State Park and more than $2,000 was raised for Rural Outreach Center.

They say the donations for the outreach center came from the hot air balloon rides, the Labatt Brewing auction and autographs from former Bills players Steve Christie and Steve Tasker.

It was a two-day festival that took place last weekend and featured more than 20 different bands on three different stages.

This year's headliners were The Flaming Lips and alt-rock band, Portugal, The Man.