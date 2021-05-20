Blues Traveler to perform at Artpark in August

The band, which includes original members, John Popper, Chandler Kinchia and Brendan Hill, will preform at the Artpark Amphitheater on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Blues Traveler will be performing at Artpark this summer.

The band, which includes original members, John Popper, Chandler Kinchia and Brendan Hill, will perform at the Artpark Amphitheater on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

The concert is part of their Coors Light Concert Series.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10am. Ticket prices range from $19-$38 and include a facility fee. Additional fees may apply for online orders. Ticket prices will increase by $5 starting Monday, August 23.

Tickets will be available for purchase online at ticketmaster.com only. The Artpark box office remains closed for in-person purchases.