The Blueberry Treehouse Farm will debut its own treehouse Thursday

The Treehouse Café will open Thursday, the same day the pick-your-own blueberry season is set to start.

WEST FALLS, N.Y. — The Blueberry Treehouse Farm is living up to its name and opening its own treehouse.

On Thursday, July 7, the Treehouse Café will open its doors to serve drinks and tapas in the canopy of trees above the blueberry fields.

"From the day we opened Buffalo Treehouse’s doors nearly fifteen years ago, it has always been our vision to create structures, places, and spaces that are awe-inspiring," Buffalo Treehouse owner and founder, Ricardo Rivera, said in a press release.

"With our latest project, the Treehouse Café, we purposefully pushed ourselves to the limits with the aim of producing something truly special, and which Western New York—and perhaps the country—has never seen before. I think we succeeded in achieving those goals with this project."

The Treehouse Café was designed and built by the farm's sister company, Buffalo Treehouse.

Food vendors will be on site daily and drinks including local beer, wine, seltzer, and cider will also be available. The café will be open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Thursday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday also marks the beginning of the blueberry picking season at the farm. Blueberry Treehouse Farm opens for berry picking at 9 a.m.

Thursday evening will be capped of with the first "Blueberry Jams" of the season. Blueberry Jams is a live music event that takes place at the farm every Thursday night from 6:30 to 8:30. It will run this week through the last Thursday of August. Brick oven pizza will be available during the concerts from Rolf Bread starting next week.

Learn more about Blueberry Treehouse Farm on its website.