Blake Shelton coming to KeyBank Center in March

Blake Shelton's tour will make a stop at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 25.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Country music star Blake Shelton is making his way to Buffalo on his 2023 "Back to the Honky Tonk Tour."

His tour will make a stop at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 25.

Also joining him on his tour is ACM Female Artist / CMA Female Vocalist of the year Carly Pearce and rising artist Jackson Dean.

“There’s nothing like getting out on the road and taking music to the fans,” Shelton said. “I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as I did the very first time. I know my tour mates Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean feel the same, and I can’t wait for y’all to get to know them better. Break out the hats and boots, ‘cause we’re going back to the honky tonk!”

For fans who can’t wait until March 2023, Shelton will perform “No Body” Thursday night on NBC’s "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

According to the news release, tickets will go on sale Friday, September 16 at noon at Ticketmaster.com.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets for the Buffalo concert before the general public beginning Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Sept. 15 at 10 p.m.

The general public will be able to buy tickets starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16.