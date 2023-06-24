Beer, cider of the Erie County Fair coming to stores

BlackBird Cider Works and Hamburg Brewing are the official brewers of this year's featured drinks.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMBURG, N.Y. — People looking to get a taste of the Erie County Fair early will get the chance soon.

The official fair beer and cider will be hitting the shelves in local Tops grocery stores the week of June 26.

The Erie County Fair Summer Cider from BlackBird Cider Works will be returning this summer. The cider is made with locally-grown apples and has a hint of loganberry and tart cherry.

The cans, which showcase an iconic fair scene background, will be sold in packs of four at Tops, Consumer's Beverages and other outlets.

The Niagara County company has been producing cider since 2011 and has a tasting room located in Barker, NY.

A new beer flavor will also return to the Erie County Fair. Sticky Face, which is produced by Hamburg Brewing, is a watermelon wheat ale and brings the taste of the classic summer fruit without the hassle of the seeds.

Six packs will be sold at Tops, Consumer's Beverages and other outlets.

Hamburg Brewing opened in 2013.