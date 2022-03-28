x
Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration preparing for summer event

The sixth annual celebration will take place at the Buffalo Central Terminal on August 28.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The save the date of a Buffalo summer staple has been announced.

The Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration will be returning for the sixth annual one-day celebration on August 28 at the Buffalo Central Terminal.

The organizers of the event are excited to be hosting the event at the Central Terminal again, stating in a press release, "Merging the Buffalo’s historic past with the Buffalo Central Terminal & the continued resurgence of the arts within Western New York makes a perfect match." 

The one-day celebration will include performances on multiple stages from musical acts, art installations, a silent disco, spoken word poetry, panels, street art, fashion, sports culture, film, and backyard games. People will be able to enjoy a beer and wine garden as well as bites to eat from food trucks.

Early bird tickets and lineups will be available in May 2022. Follow The Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration on social media for more updates.

