Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration coming to Central Terminal this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This weekend, the Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration will be holding its sixth annual festival at the Buffalo Central Terminal. While the festival is a one day event, there will be a weekend full of associated activities to celebrate.

On Sunday, the Beau Fleuve will bring music, art, silent disco, poetry spoken word, speaker panels, street-art, fashion, sports culture, film, and backyard games to the Central Terminal from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Food and drink will also be available at the event from food trucks and a beer and wine garden.

For more information about musical performances, art exhibits, and purchasing tickets head to the Beau Fleuve website. Tickets for the event on Sunday are $20 plus taxes and fees. Tickets are also available for access to the full range of events offered the whole weekend.