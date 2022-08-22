Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration coming to Central Terminal this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This weekend, the Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration will be holding its sixth annual festival at the Buffalo Central Terminal. While the festival is a one day event, there will be a weekend full of associated activities to celebrate.
On Sunday, the Beau Fleuve will bring music, art, silent disco, poetry spoken word, speaker panels, street-art, fashion, sports culture, film, and backyard games to the Central Terminal from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Food and drink will also be available at the event from food trucks and a beer and wine garden.
For more information about musical performances, art exhibits, and purchasing tickets head to the Beau Fleuve website. Tickets for the event on Sunday are $20 plus taxes and fees. Tickets are also available for access to the full range of events offered the whole weekend.
In addition to the celebration on Sunday, people can also celebrate the festival starting on Thursday. Additional events this year are a comedy show at Potts Hall Thursday, a happy hour at Kirby's Korner on Friday, and a field day with the Beau Fleuve softball classic on Saturday.