Batavia Downs Gaming extends hours of operation

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Batavia Downs Gaming will be extending its hours of operation beginning Monday, April 5.

Batavia Downs will be open from 8 a.m.-1 a.m. Sunday-Thursday and from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Before entering Batavia Downs, all guests will undergo a temperature check and must wear a face covering at all time. There will also be markings on the floor to indicate where visitors can go in order to maintain safe social distancing. A team will be cleaning all areas throughout the day.

“We are grateful to New York State for allowing us to expand our hours of operation, “said Henry Wojtaszek, President and CEO of Batavia Downs. “These extended hours will allow us to hire more hard working Western New Yorkers. With our job fair coming on April 7th we encourage those looking to work in a fun, fast paced environment to apply. We look forward to providing a safe entertainment area for our guests and continue to contribute monies towards state education.”