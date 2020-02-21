BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 12th annual Backyard Classic hockey tournament returns to the Ice at Canalside Friday.

Players of all ages will lace up their skates for the event, which supports Oishei Children's Hospital. Over the last 11 years the tournament has raised more than $150,000 for charity.

Tournament director Chris Taggert has seen it grown from the beginning.

"Years ago a (Williamsville) North High School student started this tournament in his backyard, and I had a rink in my backyard, so we got together, and decided to do the next year in both of our backyards," he told 2 On Your Side. "Eleven years later we're here at Canalside for our fourth year, just absolutely amazing."

The weekend starts with a skills competition on Friday evening, followed by two full games of tournament games on Friday and Saturday.

