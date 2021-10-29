Attorney General announces $4.4 million settlement to refund tickets

NEW YORK — If you've been fighting to get a refund to an event that was canceled by the pandemic that fight may be over.
Attorney General Letitia James announced a nearly $4.5 million settlement with Ticket Fulfillment Services (TFS) and five affiliate ticket resale websites on Thursday to get refunds for thousands of New Yorkers who were denied refunds.
TFS and the five sites failed to give people refunds on tickets to events that were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to New York law, ticket resales sites must guarantee refunds for cancelled events.
“As New Yorkers were suffering from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, TFS and its affiliates illegally denied refunds to thousands of consumers for events that were cancelled — all while pocketing millions of dollars in the process,” James said. “Today, I’m proud to announce that we’ve helped secure $4.4 million in refunds for any consumer who purchased tickets for events in New York that wants one, and that we’ve forced TFS and its affiliates to change their cancellation process going forward. If an event is cancelled, consumers can rest assured that they will have a right to a refund. My office is committed to delivering justice, which is why we will continue to do everything in our power to protect the welfare and wallets of New Yorkers.”
As part of the agreement, TFS will also have to change its cancelation policy. Both New York customers and out-of-state customers will be able to get a refund on tickets purchased through TFS and the five affiliates, Denver Media Holdings LLC; Event Ticket Sales, LLC; Internet Referral Services, LLC; RYADD, Inc.; and Theatreland Ltd, if their event was cancelled.
New Yorkers may be eligible for a refund if they bought tickets to an event that was cancelled, and if they are a New York consumer or a consumer who bought a ticket to a New York venue including the websites: Albany Theater, Austin Theater, Bold Ticket, Boston Theater, Buffalo Theatre, Chicago Theater, Cincinnati Theater, Denver Theater, Durham Theater, Fort Myers Theater, Grand Rapids Theater, Hershey Harrisburg Theatre, Las Vegas Theater, Nashville Theatre, New York City Theatre, Norfolk Theater, Online City Tickets, Orlando Theatre, Philadelphia Theater, Pittsburgh Theater, Portland Theater, Rochester Theater, Salt Lake City Theater, San Francisco Theater, Sarasota Theater, Seats, Seattle Theatre, Secure Box Office, Syracuse Theater, Theatre Land America, Tickets Center, Tickets on Sale, Toronto Theatre, or West Palm Theater.
People who are trying to receive a refund should contact customer support from the website the tickets were purchased from.