Arts Council for Wyoming County accepting applications for live performance mini-grants

Applications are due on August 31 for live, in-person events in Wyoming County.

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — The Arts Council for Wyoming County (ACWC) will be awarding mini-grants for live performance art.

ACWC is encouraging non-profit organizations, or groups able to partner with nonprofit organizations, to apply for funding for live performance projects to be completed by June 30, 2022.

Funding priority will be given to performing arts organizations, but all events with live component will be considered.

Applications are due August 31. If selected, a report will be required within 30 days of completing the project.

Funding comes from the Statewide Community Regrants program of the New York State Council on the Arts.