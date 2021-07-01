Artpark Outdoor Film series returns

This year, movies will be shown on a large 30-foot screen on the Artpark Amphitheater stage.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — What a better way to spend a summer evening than to catch a movie under the stars?

Artpark is announcing the T-Mobile Outdoor Film series is back as part of its 2021 season. This year, movies will be shown on a large 30-foot screen on the Artpark Amphitheater stage.

A number of nights will feature music documentaries, concert films and musicals as a nod to Artpark's close association with music and its award-winning concert series.

Tickets are $10 a person, which includes $5 in concession coupons. Seating is general admission and you are welcome to bring chairs or blankets. You can purchase tickets at the Artpark Box Office and online at Ticketmaster.com.

Here's this summer's lineup:

Saturday, July 10 at 8:30PM: Grease (PG-13)

Wednesday, July 21 at 7:30PM: The Beatles: A Hard Day's Night (G)

Saturday, July 24 at 8:30PM: The Karate Kid (PG)

Wednesday, July 28 at 8:30PM: The Rolling Stones: Gimme Shelter (PG-13)

Friday, July 30 at 8:30PM: The Princess Bride (PG)

Thursday, August 5 at 8:30PM: This Is Spinal Tap (R)

Friday, August 6 at 8:30PM: Raya & The Last Dragon (PG)

Tuesday, August 10 at 8:30PM: Julie Taymor's A Midsummer Night's Dream

Thursday, August 12 at 7PM: Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band (R)

Sunday, August 15 at 8PM: Finding Nemo (G)

Wednesday, August 18 at 8PM: The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration