Artpark lower parking lot morphs into colorful mural

Plans came together during the pandemic, in Zoom meetings, with members of People Inc., Empower Children's Academy, Artisan's Edge and the Parkinson's community.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Artpark's lower parking lot on South 4th Street in Lewiston has been transformed into a colorful work of art during the summer months.

The plans came together throughout the coronavirus pandemic, during Zoom meetings, with members of People Inc., Empower Children's Academy, Artisan's Edge and the Parkinson's community.

The mural is meant to give voices to underserved members of our community.

The mural is not intended to be a permanent work because of weather and general wear, but the thought was to bring people and families together in an outdoor setting during the pandemic.

"The idea of bringing Artpark’s gateway parking lot into a work of art has been years in the making," said Sonia Clark, the executive director of Artpark, through a news statement released on Wednesday.

PHOTOS: Public art in Niagara County 1/38

2/38

3/38

4/38

5/38

6/38

7/38

8/38

9/38

10/38

11/38

12/38

13/38

14/38

15/38

16/38

17/38

18/38

19/38

20/38

21/38

22/38

23/38

24/38

25/38

26/38

27/38

28/38

29/38

30/38

31/38

32/38

33/38

34/38

35/38

36/38

37/38

38/38 1 / 38

"Specific plans for this project as a community collaboration led by the Artpark Bridges program began last January with the concept of the project’s mission created by a special committee, which included Artpark staff, the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area team and members of the Lewiston and New York State Parks community.

"What followed was months of a truly engaging process that became a relief from isolation for at-risk populations during the COVID pandemic throughout the summer for all involved."

The completed mural will be celebrated on September 18 in a special event for the artists, participants and partners.