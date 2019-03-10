BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fans going to see the new "Joker" film might see some extra security at the theater.

The movie is being released seven years after a deadly mass shooting in Aurora, Colorado, during the premier of another Batman movie involving the Joker.

The film stars Joaquin Phoenix, who plays a failed stand-up comedian who is driven insane and becomes a psychopathic murderer.

No credible threats have been made, but theater companies all across the country are taking extra steps to keep everyone safe.

AMC tells us guests are welcome to come dressed in costume, but they are not allowed to wear masks, face paint or any objects that conceal the face.

Regal Cinema Group did not respond to our request for a statement, but told "The Wrap" it doesn't believe the content of the movie is a cause or signal for violence.

We have also reached out to several area police departments to see if any of them are beefing up security near movie theaters in Western New York and we have not heard back.

Warner Bros. released a statement in response to all of this saying in part, "neither the fictional character, nor the film, is an endorsement of real-world violence of any kind."

RELATED: 2 The Movies Review: Judy, Judy, Judy.

RELATED: 2 the Movies review: Nostalgia and Space at the Box Office

RELATED: 2 the Movies: It Chapter Two