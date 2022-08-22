Architects of Air returning to Canalside in September

Architects of Air, which makes inflatable sculptures showcasing light and shapes, will return to Canalside next week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An interactive art sculpture display is returning to Canalside in early September.

On Monday, Buffalo Waterfront Management Group announced that Architects of Air will bring their display "Daedalum" to the city from Sept. 1-5.

Architects of Air create immersive art displays made from inflatable sculptures that showcase light and shapes. The project was last at Canalside in 2016.

"We look forward to closing out an exciting summer at the Buffalo Waterfront with the Architects of Air luminaria," said Lauren Moloney Ford, general manager of the Buffalo Waterfront in a press release.

"From laser light shows to concerts, artisan markets and roller skating, we aim to bring a variety of activities to the waterfront for everyone to enjoy. The Daedalum luminaria will be awe-inspiring and a truly one of a kind experience."

The "Daedalum" exhibit is being present in partnership with the Ralph C. Wilson Explore and More Children’s Museum. The display takes inspiration from the Greek myth of Daedalus who was the architect of the labyrinth of King Minos of Crete.

Following the labyrinth theme, "Daedalum" will feature a maze of domes with various art displays to discover.

"We are so excited to partner with Be Our Guest to bring this incredible experience to the Western New York Community. We believe in the power of play and this will bring a whole new meaning to how we approach play," said Michelle Urbanczyk, CEO of Explore & More in a press release.

"Being open our regular hours Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. in addition to a special Sunday day of play on Sept. 4 from 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. will allow for more families to experience the Architects of Air and then come into Explore & More for three floors of fun!"

"Daedalum" will be open the following hours:

Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2, 2022: 1 p.m – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 5, 2022: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tickets for the display are available on the Buffalo Waterfront website. In advance they cost $10 and will cost $12 at the ticketing office for day of tickets if there are any available.