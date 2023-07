The Aquarium of Niagara is keeping its doors open longer during the summer.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Aquarium of Niagara is keeping its doors open longer during the summer.

Officials announced Friday, starting July 1st the Aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. The Aquarium will also be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Aquarium is also announcing an extended schedule for penguin, seal, and sea lion shows, along with species spotlights throughout the day.