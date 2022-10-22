Aquarium of Niagara hosts trick-or-treating event Friday night

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The aquarium of Niagara welcomed kids Friday night for a free trick-or-treating event ahead of Halloween.
Folks also got to enjoy a costume contest, games, and even tarot card readings.
More than a dozen local businesses joined in on the fun at "Whirlpool Commons."
"Whirlpool Commons was built specifically for this purpose. So that we could connect people not just with the aquarium but with this incredible natural area that's around us. And really show the community we're there for them and we're delivering on that promise to come and hang out at the aquarium and extend our impact on the area as a whole," said Aquarium of Niagara Spokesperson Eric Walsh.
Everyone at Friday's event also got the chance to learn about some of the aquarium's animals.
The outdoor rescue harbor seal exhibit was open, and some of the aquarium's ambassador animals were out to interact with families.