Aquarium of Niagara extends visitor hours during spring recess

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — If you're looking for something to do with the kids while they're home on spring recess, the Aquarium of Niagara will be open longer for visitors.

The aquarium will be open an extra hour from March 27-April 11 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Guests can participate in the SEAster egg scavenger hunt and find the eggs that are hidden inside exhibits. Anyone that participated will be entered into a raffle to win one of three Easter-themed gift baskets.

If you are planning on going to the aquarium, you are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of your visit, as the aquarium is still operating at 25% capacity due to COVID-19. Visitors are expected to wear masks and social distancing will be enforced.