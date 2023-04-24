April 22 - Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship

Lt. Aaron Salter cared greatly about the Buffalo community. Lt. Salter gave his life trying to protect the customers and employees of Tops market. To honor his legacy the Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship was created. This scholarship will go to graduating seniors from a financially disadvantaged family. There are events coming up this month to help fund the scholarship. The 1st annual half marathon on May 13th at 7am, 1st annual 5k on May 13th at 9am, and the 2nd annual Bruce Smith Celebrity & Gala Golf Tournament on May 21st and May 22nd. To register for the race events visit, https://bflo5145k.com/. To find out more about the Lt. Aaron Salter Scholarship visit, https://ltaaronsaltermemorialscholarsh.com/.