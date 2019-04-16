BUFFALO, N.Y. — Baby, baby, Amy Grant will be coming to Western New York.

The Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda announced that she will have a show there on Thursday, October 17.

Tickets for reserved seats range between $52 and $82. Concert tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. April 26.

Known as a contemporary Christian music, Grant also found pop success in the 1990s.

"Baby, Baby" hit the top of the Billboard charts in April 1991, and she also have top-five hits with "Every Heartbeat," "That's What Love Is For," and "Good For Me."

Before that, "The Next Time I Fall," a duet with former Chicago singer Peter Cetera, reached No. 1 in 1986.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

George Clinton's Farewell Tour coming to Artpark

Borderland Music & Arts Festival unveils diverse lineup

Vampire Weekend concert set for Buffalo