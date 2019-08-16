BUFFALO, N.Y. — The public on Friday got a preview of a new exhibit at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, titled Anthony McCall: Dark Rooms, Solid Light.

It features a number of projected lights and haze that creates visible beams of light and a picture on the screen.

The artist, Anthony McCall, says guests can walk through the exhibit to see the way the light projections change.

The exhibit runs now through November.

