BUFFALO, N.Y. — Less than a month after announcing three new public art projects around Buffalo, Albright-Knox announced another one Thursday.

The art gallery says Brazilian artist Eduardo Kobra is working on a Hertel Avenue mural that will depict Mark Twain and John Lewis. It will be found on the east side of the building at 1188 Hertel, facing Ristorante Lombardo.

According to Albright-Knox, Kobra wanted his project to focus on Twain, who lived in Buffalo from 1869-71, and his relationship with Lewis. They are both buried in Woodlawn Cemetery in Elmira.

“Eduardo Kobra is one of the most well-known muralists in the world, and I am thrilled his work will be on Hertel Avenue for many years to come,” Buffalo Common Council member Joel Feroleto said in a statement.

“This large, colorful, and historically relevant piece will certainly add to the area’s wonderful existing murals.”

