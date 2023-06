According to the gallery, 11,028 people took advantage of free admission from June 15th to the 18th.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than 11 thousand people walked the halls of the newly renovated AKG Art Museum when it reopened its doors in June.

According to the gallery, 11,028 people took advantage of free admission from June 15th to the 18th.

UB's Research Institute did a study projecting around 200 thousand people would visit the new museum each year.