AKG opening approaching

The free opening weekend for the community takes place June 15-18.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The highly anticipated reopening of Buffalo AKG Art Museum is fast approaching.

The art museum has been closed for three years undergoing drastic renovations, including the dramatic glass elements of the new Gundlach portion of the expansion.

In the older structure, only about 130 pieces could be displayed at any one time. But now about 400 will be able to be shown along with some actual exhibits.

Last month, 2 On Your Side checked in on the progress and they are on track for the June opening.

With the opening quickly becoming a reality, here's a look at the events that will be taking place for the opening.

Members will be able to get their first look at the museum on Sunday, June 11 and Tuesday, June 13.

The whole community will be able to get a look for free from the following Thursday through Sunday. The entire campus will be able to be viewed for free.

Even though the community look will be free, you still need to reserve a ticket. Tickets for the community weekend can be obtained on the AKG website.