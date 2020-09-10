Adventure Park opening next Saturday at Walden Galleria

The new park is being described as, "one-of-a-kind experience for thrill-seekers of all ages."

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A new adventure park plans on opening its doors inside of the Walden Galleria next Saturday.

Urban Air Adventure Park plans to open doors on Saturday, October 17. The new park is being described as, "one-of-a-kind experience for thrill-seekers of all ages."

The adventure park holds more than 46,000 square feet of space and features bumper cars, wall-to-wall trampolines, climbing walls and ropes course, dodgeball courts and obstacle courses, to tube playgrounds with multi-level climbing ropes and twisting tubes.

“We pride ourselves on providing families across the country with endless entertainment and active play, no matter the age, as we know play has a positive and meaningful impact on families,” said Rachelle, Urban Air Buffalo franchisee in a press release. “We are thrilled to bring our indoor adventure park to Buffalo and are excited to become the ultimate local family destination where kids of all ages can aim higher, achieving those things that they never thought they could do.”

Urban Air Adventure Park is located on the upper level near DSW,

Advance reservations required for both members and non-members. More information can be found on their website.