Adam Sandler coming to Buffalo on next leg of tour

Tickets for Adam Sandler's show at KeyBank Center will go on general sale on Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Comedy fans, get ready for a big name coming to Buffalo this spring.

On Thursday, the KeyBank Center announced Adam Sandler will be holding a show as part of his "Adam Sandler Live" there on April 16.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Thursday and general sale will start on Friday at noon. Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster.com.

Sandler recently added seven more cities to his tour to accommodate the "overwhelming demand." This next leg will start on April 13 and go through Newark, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Detroit, Michigan; Cleveland, Ohio; and Baltimore, Maryland in addition to Buffalo.

Sandler's first comedy special in 20 years, "100% Fresh," was released on Netflix and was from Sandler's previous comedy tour.

