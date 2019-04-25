AKRON, N.Y. — The Buffalo Niagara area is on a short list to possibly serve as the filming backdrop for “A Quiet Place 2,” the follow-up to last year’s “A Quiet Place.”

Actor and director John Krasinski, best known for his role in the NBC series “The Office,” has spent the past few days scouting suburban towns and villages. The Krasinski-led crew was in Olcott and Akron Wednesday, working with the Buffalo Niagara Film Commission.

Tim Clark, Buffalo Niagara Film Commission executive director, confirmed that Krasinski and a team from Paramount Pictures are scouting various area locations.

