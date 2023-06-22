3 outdoor pools will be open in Buffalo this summer

Enough lifeguards were able to be hired to open additional pools, and more are still being hired.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo residents will have more ways to cool off this summer.

Mayor Byron Brown announced on Thursday that three outdoor pools will be open this summer in addition to the two indoor pools that are already open.

"We are excited to be able to open our pools in the city," Brown said.

The three outdoor pools open will be the Kensington Pool, Centennial Pool and Riverside Pool. The two indoor pools, Lovejoy and Cazenovia, will remain open as well.

The Kensington Pool is currently undergoing a $2 million renovation, but Brown said it will be open in time for pool season.

The outdoor pools will be open six days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the opening of pool season starting July 1.

The city currently has 73 lifeguards but it is still looking to hire more.

According to Brown, the lifeguard shortage caused by the pandemic was inhibiting Buffalo's ability to open pools.

Deputy Commissioner for Parks and Recreation Andrew Rabb also spoke at the press conference, noting that they are still actively hiring lifeguards throughout the season.

Executive Director of the Police Athletic League Nekia Kemp says her department offers classes to youth wanting to become certified in lifeguarding.

"This has been an extraordinary feat over the past few months," Kemp said.