Tickets to TSO 2021 Winter Tour go on sale for $25 to celebrate 25 years of their famous Christmas album

The group is coming to Buffalo on Dec. 21 for their winter tour of the album "Christmas Eve and Other Stories."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you have been waiting to get tickets for the Trans-Siberian Orchestra Winter Tour in Buffalo, you may be able to score cheaper tickets this week.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the group's popular album, "Christmas Eve and Other Stories," TSO is selling concert tickets for $25 for 25 hours starting Thursday at 9 a.m. until Friday at 10 a.m.

That price is 50% off the cheapest ticket price currently listed on TicketMaster.com. A portion of the ticket sale proceeds will go to John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital.

TSO will be stopping in Buffalo at the KeyBank Center on Dec. 21.

"After an incredibly trying year for everyone we are beyond excited to be able to say that we're bringing 'Christmas Eve and Other Stories' back to all of you. We were amazed by the turnout for last year's livestream and how many of you continued to celebrate this tradition we have created together," said TSO's Music Director & lead guitarist Al Pitrelli in a previous press release. "It's been 25 years since Paul O'Neill first introduced all of us to this timeless tale. Let's celebrate this milestone event together. God bless and stay safe everyone."