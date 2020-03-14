BUFFALO, N.Y. — If there was any doubt about it, it’s been put to rest. Betty Gilpin (Stuber, Isn’t it Romantic) can carry a film.

Oh, she’s got a lot of help in The Hunt but even so, she pretty much owns every scene she’s in. Well, except for those she shares with Hillary Swank (Logan Lucky, P.S. I Love You). The climatic fight scene with those two is nothing short of extraordinary.

In The Hunt, 12 strangers wake up in a clearing with no idea how they got there. In short order, they find a weapons cache, arm themselves, start taking fire, and start taking causalities. Many are killed right away, but Crystal (Gilpin) and a few others survive, at least for a little while.

They begin to realize that they are prey, that they are being hunted for sport. Crystal, unlike the others, is a really tough cookie and starts hunting the hunters. Along the way she starts unraveling the mystery behind the hunt, who’s doing the hunting, and why.

The Hunt is an exceedingly violent film; so violent, in fact, that its original release date back in September 2019 was postponed because of mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso. So the folks at Blumhouse tucked it away for a few months, then finally settled on a Friday the 13th release date.

This reviewer had been waiting for that release, because this purported to be the kind of dark comedy that’s right up his alley. That turned out to be the case. The Hunt is an adroit satire about some of the political divides wracking our country right now; so adroit that sometimes it’s a bit difficult to discern just which side is being made the most fun of.

Director Craig Zobel (Compliance) has a deft hand with the pacing and does not shy away from the gore, at all. He is blessed with Gilpin as a lead, as she displays the requisite physicality for the role.

Quite in addition to being very facile in the action and fight sequences, Gilpin brings a somewhat broad comic portrayal to the role of Crystal, pushing it almost to the point of absurdity, but never to the point where the audience finds the characterization unbelievable.

Swank is the only other cast member who can totally hold her own in the scenes she shares with Gilpin. The aforementioned climatic fight scene is something incredible to behold and is, in and of itself, worth the price of admission.

Oh, the other cast members are good, sometimes very good. When you have folks like the redoubtable Amy Madigan (Stuck, Uncle Buck) and Ike Barinholtz (Blockers, Snatched) in those small-but-important roles, you can be in for a cinematic treat.

The Hunt is not going to be everyone’s cinematic cup of tea. It’s violent, sometimes grossly so, from the get-go but also hysterically funny. If you are a fan of dark, socially aware comedy, and aren’t totally repelled by scenes of things like heads exploding, then this is a film you might want to consider. The Hunt was able to track down 4 and a half out of 5 stars.

The Hunt is directed by Craig Zobel and stars Betty Gilpin, Ike Barinholtz, Emma Roberts, Amy Madigan and Hilary Swank. It's rated R for strong bloody violence, and language throughout and runs 89 minutes

The Hunt is not the only violent flick opening this weekend, but our next film doesn’t have Hillary Swank. Instead, it has Vin Diesel.

Bloodshot is yet another comic book character now occupying the big screen. It’s the whole dead guy wakes up as a cyborg premise.

Critics aren’t loving it. It’s Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence, some suggestive material and language.

OK, for you folks looking for a film with a lack of violence, there are a couple of openings I can tell you about.

Hope Gap is an end-of-marriage story sorta like, well, Marriage Story. It’s got a great cast what with Annette Bening (American Beauty, Mars Attacks!), and Bill Nighy (Emma, Their Finest. No real loud critical buzz one way or the other. It’s Rated PG-13 for some thematic elements and brief strong language.

You probably won’t find strong language, brief or otherwise in the Christian romantic drama, I Still Believe. It’s also opening this weekend. It’s based on a true story, and critics seem to be liking it for it’s faith amidst tragedy theme. I Still Believe seems to have a good cast and is Rated PG for thematic material.

I Still Believe that The Hunt will provide the most fun in the theater this weekend.

Another re-imagining of Peter Pan opens in Western New York this weekend. Wendy is from the point of view of … well… Wendy.

Critics are saying great visuals, storyline, not so much.

Wendy is Rated PG-13 for brief violent/bloody images.

Bloody images also appear in The Hunt, but they aren’t brief. That my favorite this week. Can you tell?

Anyway, I’m Larry Haneberg and I’m taking you 2 The Movies.

